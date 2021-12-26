CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Coronavirus » Military, Fenway bowls canceled…

Military, Fenway bowls canceled over COVID-19 cases

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com
Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

December 26, 2021, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two college football bowl games of local interest have been canceled as COVID-19 surges again nationwide.

The Military Bowl, set to take place Monday in Annapolis, was canceled because of COVID-19 cases on the Boston College Eagles.

“We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority,” said Steve Beck, Military Bowl president and executive director, in a statement Sunday.

“The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing.”

The Eagles were expected to play the East Carolina Pirates at Navy-Marine Memorial Stadium.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” said Boston College’s athletic director, Pat Kraft. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority.”

The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, also scheduled for Monday, were canceled as well. Ticket refunds will be offered later this week.

Another upcoming college football bowl game with a local angle — the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston – was also canceled Sunday afternoon, because of a number of COVID cases on the Virginia Cavaliers’ roster.

“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams in a statement. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”

According to the university, some players had tested positive after displaying symptoms. That led to the entire team being tested Saturday, and additional players tested positive – so many that it prevented “safe participation” in Wednesday’s game against Southern Methodist University.

“They earned this bowl invitation, and it is unfortunate they will not be able to compete in the game to complete the season,” Williams said. “We regret how this also impacts our fans who were planning on attending the game as well as the SMU program and its fans.”

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up