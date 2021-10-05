WATCH: Washington National Cathedral to toll bell 700 times for COVID-19 deaths

The Washington National Cathedral will honor the 700,000 people in the U.S. who have died of coronavirus by tolling the cathedral's bell 700 times.

The Bourdon bell will toll at 5 p.m., once for every 1,000 people who died.

The cathedral says it will take about 70 minutes to complete the tolling.

The Washington National Cathedral will stream the event on YouTube.

Watch it below:

The last time the bell tolled for COVID-19 victims was in June, when 600,000 had died of the virus.

