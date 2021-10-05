Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
WATCH: Washington National Cathedral to toll bell 700 times for COVID-19 deaths

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

October 5, 2021, 10:40 AM

The Washington National Cathedral will honor the 700,000 people in the U.S. who have died of coronavirus by tolling the cathedral’s bell 700 times Tuesday evening.

The Bourdon bell will toll at 5 p.m., once for every 1,000 people who died.

The cathedral says it will take about 70 minutes to complete the tolling.

The Washington National Cathedral will stream the event on YouTube.

Watch it below:

The last time the bell tolled for COVID-19 victims was in June, when 600,000 had died of the virus.

The interactive national maps below, provided by The Associated Press, automatically update once per day and show the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per capita and total deaths. See how your region compares to the rest of the country.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

