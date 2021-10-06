Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Delaware speedway offering laps to people who get vaccinated

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 11:47 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dover International Speedway is offering the chance to drive around its “Monster Mile” to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the racetrack later this month.

Up to 800 drivers and their passengers will be able to take two laps around the track in their own vehicles behind a pace car, according to a news release. Events will be held on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. Participants will be able to get their first, second or booster shots. Free COVID-19 testing will also be available, and people can get vaccinated at the events without driving the track.

The first 250 people to sign up for vaccinations will receive two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race being held at the speedway on April 30, 2022.

Registration was scheduled to open at noon Wednesday at racetoendcovid.org. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ups for vaccinations without driving the track and for testing will be accepted. Driving the track without signing up will only be available if the slots aren’t filled in advance.

Drivers going around the track alone must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name and vehicle insurance. Those who are 16 and 17 must have a license and a parent or guardian in the vehicle to sign a release form.

Fifty-six percent of Delawareans have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

