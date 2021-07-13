18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House on Wednesday to meet with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

With more than 25 million followers across social media platforms and multiple No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in countries around the world, Olivia Rodrigo can add another notch to her belt: vaccine advocate.

The White House says the 18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter will meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.

Rodrigo will record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated. The videos will be featured on both Rodrigo’s and the White House’s social media.

The visit was first announced on Instagram with a photo of a youthful Biden, and the president asking for help getting other young people vaccinated.

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in. see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Olivia Rodrigo sliding into @POTUS insta comments pic.twitter.com/7Qs0K1qF2O — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) July 13, 2021

The announcement was met with confusion on Twitter. Puzzled by the news, many users admitted they’d never heard of Rodrigo.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) July 13, 2021

For some, it was clear evidence of an age gap in knowledge of popular culture.

I’m educating the NBC senate booth about Olivia Rodrigo, like the young, cool person that I am. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 13, 2021

My entire feed is politics reporters asking who Olivia Rodrigo is and I’m deeply embarrassed for all of you old nerds — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 13, 2021

I think the “knowing” of Ms Rodrigo may need to be qualify with an age limit. Example: I don’t believe any of you under the age of thirty don’t know who Olivia Rodrigo is. — Helen Morley — I block Crazy … A Lot. (@hmorley29) July 13, 2021

One user took the opportunity to make jokes about the collaboration, citing similarities between the vaccination push and lyrics from Rodrigo’s song “good 4 u.”

Olivia rodrigo vaccinated people

🤝

well, good for you, you look happy and healthy https://t.co/90qS6Wcy8s — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 13, 2021

While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots.

CDC data shows that nearly 80% of adults aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated, compared with about 59% of adults aged 18 and older.

Of the eligible population, people aged 12 and older, that number is even lower: 56 percent.

The collaboration comes during a time of heightened promotions to get young people vaccinated across the nation.

