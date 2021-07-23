2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Is it too soon for the return of the handshake? An expert weighs in

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 2:30 PM

Is it too soon for the return of the handshake?

The handshake is beginning to make a comeback, but as many people continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, there’s a lingering concern around whether it’s just too soon to ‘shake on it.’

Dr. Boris Lushniak, dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Maryland, said the return of the handshake is a symptom of our premature euphoria.

“Even I’ve been put into circumstances and even after you think to yourself, is this right? Where has that hand been?” Dr. Lushniak said.

He admitted old habits are hard to break and the handshake is unlikely to topple from it’s top ranking when considering common greetings here in the U.S., but it’s one of the main routes of transmission when it comes to viruses.

“The handshake, from a public health perspective, has never been the right way of doing things,” he added.

He said some of your options are to either politely decline a shake or carry around plenty of hand sanitizer.

“I think what we’re going to have is a society that’s much more aware of the handshake,” Dr. Lushniak said.

Related Categories:

Coronavirus | Health & Fitness News

