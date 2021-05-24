‘Is It Normal Yet?’: WTOP podcast examines region’s rebirth after COVID-19

"Is It Normal Yet?" hosts Luke Garrett and Laura Spitalniak document the region's return to public life after more than a year of isolation. A WTOP reporter joins them each week to talk about their coverage area — topics like sports, schools and the court system — and break down how the region is getting back to normal.

COVID-19 touched every part of our lives — but what will the D.C. area look like as the pandemic fades?

These conversations explain which changes are here to stay and what “normal” really means now. Listeners will hear stories about the entertainment venues that survived, the trends that surfaced in local crime and social organizing’s shift through the pandemic.

Luke and Laura created the podcast after asking each other the question that became the show’s namesake — “is it normal yet?”

New episodes are released every Monday. Tune in and learn about how the D.C. area is emerging from the pandemic.

If there is a facet of the area you’d like to hear about, please email Luke or Laura.

Listen to the latest episode of the podcast on Podcast One, and read the latest COVID-19 updates on WTOP.com.

Listen to the May 24, 2021, episode:

“Is It Normal Yet?” is hosted, produced and edited by Luke Garrett and Laura Spitalniak. The cover art was designed by Audrey Garrett and the music is courtesy of LoxBeats.