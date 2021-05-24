MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
‘Is It Normal Yet?’: WTOP podcast examines region’s rebirth after COVID-19

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com
Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 24, 2021, 4:24 PM

COVID-19 touched every part of our lives — but what will the D.C. area look like as the pandemic fades?

“Is It Normal Yet?” hosts Luke Garrett and Laura Spitalniak document the region’s return to public life after more than a year of isolation. A WTOP reporter joins them each week to talk about their coverage area — topics like sports, schools and the court system — and break down how the region is returning to normal.

These conversations explain which changes are here to stay and what “normal” really means now. Listeners will hear stories about the entertainment venues that survived, the trends that surfaced in local crime and social organizing’s shift through the pandemic.

Luke and Laura created the podcast after asking each other the question that became the show’s namesake — “is it normal yet?”

New episodes are released every Monday. Tune in and learn about how the D.C. area is emerging from the pandemic.

If there is a facet of the area you’d like to hear about, please email Luke or Laura.

Listen to the latest episode of the podcast on Podcast One, and read the latest COVID-19 updates on WTOP.com.

Listen to the May 24, 2021, episode:

“Is It Normal Yet?” is hosted, produced and edited by Luke Garrett and Laura Spitalniak. The cover art was designed by Audrey Garrett and the music is courtesy of LoxBeats.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

