64% of Northern Va. residents have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 18, 2021, 6:36 AM

As health officials continue to help residents across the D.C. region access the vaccine, there’s still some work to do.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, said about 38% of adults in Northern Virginia are considered fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Around 64% have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Avula said Virginia averaged between 10,000 and 15,000 new first doses this past week, a drop-off compared to the nearly 30,000 doses administered statewide the previous week.

The focus, according to Avula, is now on making access more widely available through smaller-scale efforts, like mobile stations and pop-up clinics, to complement mass vaccination sites. He says the goal is to get about 70% to 80% of Virginia’s population vaccinated.

In Maryland, more than 66% of adult residents have received at least one shot — more than 5.5 million people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a large supply of the vaccine remaining for anyone still seeking to get their first shot.

About nine out of 10 Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. In the coming weeks, two popular ride-sharing services will offer free rides to vaccination appointments until July 4.

For more information about sites near you, visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.

