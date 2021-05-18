64% of Northern Va. residents have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator, says about 38% of adults in Northern Virginia are considered fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Around 64% have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As health officials continue to help residents across the D.C. region access the vaccine, there’s still some work to do.

Avula said Virginia averaged between 10,000 and 15,000 new first doses this past week, a drop-off compared to the nearly 30,000 doses administered statewide the previous week.

The focus, according to Avula, is now on making access more widely available through smaller-scale efforts, like mobile stations and pop-up clinics, to complement mass vaccination sites. He says the goal is to get about 70% to 80% of Virginia’s population vaccinated.

In Maryland, more than 66% of adult residents have received at least one shot — more than 5.5 million people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a large supply of the vaccine remaining for anyone still seeking to get their first shot.

About nine out of 10 Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. In the coming weeks, two popular ride-sharing services will offer free rides to vaccination appointments until July 4.

For more information about sites near you, visit vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.