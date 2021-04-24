CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC region sees some success in the fight against COVID-19

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

April 24, 2021, 8:11 PM

Maryland is reporting some strong results in its battle against COVID-19, and data analysis shows that the entire Maryland, Virginia and D.C. region demonstrated a tough stand against the pandemic during the fall and winter surge.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is crowing over new analysis that shows the state has the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate in the country. The Centre for Mathematical Modeling cites Maryland as the only state right now in the confirmed decreasing category for rate of spread — currently at 0.86.

Hogan said that Maryland had a 43% drop in new COVID-19 cases over the past week — the biggest drop of any state in the nation — and it’s seven-day positivity rate has dropped below 5%.

A separate regional analysis conducted for the Office of the D.C. Auditor, released on Thursday, found that D.C., Maryland and Virginia achieved some success in their battle against COVID-19 during the fall and winter.

The study by Talus Analytics and the Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security found that the District, Maryland and Virginia’s efforts to mitigate COVID-19 helped the region register “fewer cases and deaths than much of the United States,” especially during the fall and winter surge.

The study credits the region’s comprehensive public health measures.

