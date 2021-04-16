FTC, Justice Department fine company claiming to have treatments for COVID-19

Even though no supplements have been proven to treat or prevent COVID-19, some individuals and companies persist in saying they have products that do.

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Justice Department are taking action against a chiropractor and his company that claim their products cannot only treat or prevent COVID-19, but are equal to, or even better than, approved coronavirus vaccines.

Prosecutors have charged St. Louis-based chiropractor Eric Anthony Nepute and his company Quickwork with deceptively marketing vitamin D and zinc products as proven immunity boosters that effectively treat or prevent COVID-19.

It’s the first time the government has used the “COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act of 2020,” which gives the FTC power to ask for civil penalties against first-time offenders.

The FTC has been warning Nepute since last May about his claims that COVID-19 patients who get enough vitamin D are 52% less likely to die — and that people who get enough vitamin D are 77% less likely to get the disease.