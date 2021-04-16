CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » FTC, Justice Department fine…

FTC, Justice Department fine company claiming to have treatments for COVID-19

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Even though no supplements have been proven to treat or prevent COVID-19, some individuals and companies persist in saying they have products that do.

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Justice Department are taking action against a chiropractor and his company that claim their products cannot only treat or prevent COVID-19, but are equal to, or even better than, approved coronavirus vaccines.

Prosecutors have charged St. Louis-based chiropractor Eric Anthony Nepute and his company Quickwork with deceptively marketing vitamin D and zinc products as proven immunity boosters that effectively treat or prevent COVID-19.

It’s the first time the government has used the “COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act of 2020,” which gives the FTC power to ask for civil penalties against first-time offenders.

The FTC has been warning Nepute since last May about his claims that COVID-19 patients who get enough vitamin D are 52% less likely to die — and that people who get enough vitamin D are 77% less likely to get the disease.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up