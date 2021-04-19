Author shares coping tips for women during COVID-19 pandemic

Women lost one million more jobs than men over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To make matters worse, more than 40% of women are the primary breadwinner in their home. For women of color, that number jumps to over 68%.

It’s been a crisis of tremendous proportions for many women who have been trying to take care of their household, children and parents, while having to make difficult career choices. Some economists believe that the pandemic may have set women back a generation.

Sophia Nelson is an author, journalist and political analyst who lives in Loudoun County, Virginia. She recently rereleased her book, “The Woman Code: 20 Powerful Keys to Unlock Your Life” in paperback, after seven years in hardcover, to give women tips on how to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Nelson partnered with Morning Joe co-host and best selling author Mika Brzezinski to update the book by addressing the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on women.

She said women must develop “a code of discipline, a code of self care, a code of sisterhood (and) a code of fellowship.”

“That’s how you win, ladies,” she said.

And Nelson has indeed been winning — Woman’s Day named the book one of the most inspirational books in 2015-2017.

Nelson was born in Munich, Germany, into a U.S. Army family and was raised in Somerdale, New Jersey. She received her B.A. in economics and political science from San Diego State University as well as her JD from the American University Washington College of Law.

“The Woman Code” is her second book. The first was “Black Woman Redefined: Dispelling Myths and Discovering Fulfillment in the Age of Michelle Obama.”

She said as a woman over 50 that “fifty is freedom.” According to Nelson, it’s a time when you know what you want — and what you don’t.

Nelson wants to write two more books over the next few years.

The political pundit is considering entering politics in Virginia, but she said she’s not ready to announce when or which office. She is an adjunct professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religion at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.