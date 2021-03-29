Delaware’s governor gets first shot of coronavirus vaccine

DOVER, Del. — Delaware Gov. John Carney has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Delaware State News…

The Delaware State News reports that he got the shot on Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

The vaccination event was for Delawareans 50 years old and older as well as essential workers.

The governor said that all Delawareans will “probably” be eligible to sign up for a vaccine within the month.

That would be before President Joe Biden’s goal of May 1.

The state’s waiting list is currently for those who are 50 and older. Essential workers also are eligible for vaccinations.

That state has given more 433,000 doses of vaccine, and more than 150,000 individuals are fully vaccinated.

