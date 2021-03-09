Delaware is reviewing new federal guidance on COVID rules

The state of Delaware says it’s reviewing new federal guidance that eases restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware says it’s reviewing new federal guidance that eases restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Delaware Division of Public Health told the Delaware State News on Monday that it will determine how to incorporate the federal guidance into the state’s guidance for Delaware residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that people who are fully vaccinated can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Vaccinated people can also come together in a single household with people who are considered at low-risk for severe disease.

For instance, fully vaccinated grandparents could visit healthy children and grandchildren.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.