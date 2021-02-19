CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia bills that help first responders hit by COVID-19 advance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 5:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have passed bills that allow certain first responders to file workers’ compensation benefits for being disabled from COVID-19, but still need to reach agreement on some differences.

The measures would make COVID-19 an occupational disease for firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and law enforcement or correctional officers, and allow these individuals to file for workers’ compensation benefits.

The workers’ dependents also would be eligible for benefits if the workers die from COVID-19.

Occupational diseases arise out of and in the course of employment, according to state law, and include hepatitis, meningococcal meningitis, tuberculosis or HIV.

