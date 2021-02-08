CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Coronavirus » Survey: Most Americans to…

Survey: Most Americans to maintain health precautions post-pandemic

Matt Small

February 8, 2021, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A majority of Americans plan to keep up with the health and safety precautions they have been advised to follow by government and health officials even after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a new survey.

Nearly 72% of respondents said they will continue to wear a face mask in public, according to a survey of more than 2,000 Americans by the Ohio State University Wexton Medical Center.

The survey found 80% of respondents will continue to avoid crowds and 90% will “plan to keep up frequent handwashing and sanitizer use after COVID-19.”

“While the progress we’re making toward recovery is exciting, it’s critical that we don’t ease up on the precautions that we know have worked thus far,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexton Medical Center.

Gonsenhauser said he’s encouraged that people are willing to continue these practices and that this year’s flu season is proof of their effectiveness.

“Flu cases and hospitalizations are way down compared to recent years. A lot of that is likely because precautions like masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene are working to prevent the flu,” Gonsenhauser said.

“I think a lot of people realize what we’ve learned from COVID-19 can be applied more generally to keep our population healthy,” he added.

The center said that the world has been “drastically changed by the pandemic” and continuing the health and safety practices such as social-distancing “may ease the anxiety of returning to public spaces.”

It also predicts work from home options will continue in many industries along with telehealth options that could “even be expanded in the future.”

WTOP’s Sandy Kozel contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up