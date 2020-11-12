Criminal, civil trials in Maryland suspended until January

The Maryland Court of Appeals says all criminal and civil trials, except those in which a jury has already been seated, will be suspended.

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Court of Appeals says all criminal and civil trials, except those in which a jury has already been seated, will be suspended until at least January as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the order on Thursday.

“After consultation with the leadership of the Maryland Department of Health and Judiciary leaders, I have determined that the Maryland Judiciary must return to restricted operations as described in Phase III in response to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland,” Barbera said in a statement.

Some court functions will continue to operate on a limited basis.

Maryland’s courts shut down on March 16 and operated in a very limited fashion until Oct. 5, when Barbera allowed jury trials to resume.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.