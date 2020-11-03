THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Home » Coronavirus » 3 more COVID deaths…

3 more COVID deaths reported in Delaware, toll is at 742

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Three new COVID deaths have been reported in the state of Delaware.

The Delaware State News reported that the deaths were announced by the Division of Public Health in its daily update on Wednesday.

The deaths ranged in age from 49 to 77.

Two had underlying health conditions. Nobody who died lived in a long-term care facility.

Two of the three deaths were of people from New Castle County and one from Sussex County.

The deaths have occurred as the state is experiencing its highest average of daily new cases and a level of hospitalizations not seen since early June.

Delaware’s death toll is now at 742.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up