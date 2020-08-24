Pandemic leads to declining gym memberships

Gyms have seen a steep decline in memberships during the pandemic, and there could be more cancellations on the way.

A study conducted by RunRepeat finds that so far, nearly 71% of gym members across the U.S. haven’t returned — the lowest rate worldwide — and about 43% say they won’t return.

The study surveyed more than 5,000 gym members earlier this month, and is a follow-up to an April-May study of nearly 11,000 gym members that found 37% had already cancelled their memberships.

In Maryland, nearly 73% of gym members said they haven’t returned to their gyms, and nearly 60% don’t plan to. In Virginia, those numbers are 65% and 59%, respectively.

Despite the numbers, RunRepeat found in the earlier survey that more people are exercising than before the pandemic, with many taking up running or other outdoor activities.