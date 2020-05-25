Delaware governor: Beach reopening went well

Delaware Gov. John Carney said he is pleased with the behavior he saw over the holiday weekend as the state’s beaches reopened with distancing measures in place.

LEWES, Del. — Delaware Gov. John Carney said he is pleased with the behavior he saw over the holiday weekend as the state’s beaches reopened with distancing measures in place.

Speaking at a news conference in Lewes, Carney said he was “impressed” after seeing people wearing face coverings on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach and spreading out on the sand.

Delaware State News reports that Carney also said the behavior he saw in Delaware stood in contrast to Ocean City, Maryland, where news outlets documented throngs of people, many unmasked, on the beaches and boardwalk.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.