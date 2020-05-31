Home » Coronavirus » Check carefully — that…

Check carefully — that plain white envelope could have the money you’ve been waiting for

Sandy Kozel

May 31, 2020, 3:31 PM

Some people’s stimulus money may be arriving in what looks to be just another plain white envelope. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)

Watch your mail closely, if you still haven’t received your stimulus money from Uncle Sam. For some, it’s coming in a plain white envelope.

You may even think it’s junk mail — maybe one of those unwanted credit card applications. But don’t throw it away. Inside that envelope — that has the return address “Money Network Cardholder Services” — is your economic stimulus from the IRS, in the form of a debit card rather than a paper check.

There’s a note inside, explaining how your economic impact payment card works. You create a pin, and use it just like a debit card.

Four million people are getting a prepaid debit card instead of a paper check.

The IRS said those who receive their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees:

  • Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted
  • Get cash from in-network ATMs
  • Transfer money to their personal bank account
  • Check their card balance online, by mobile app or by phone

If you’re still waiting for your Economic Stimulus Payment, you can check on its status by going to the Get My Payment page of the IRS website.

