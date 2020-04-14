Home » Coronavirus » Courthouse ban remains in…

Courthouse ban remains in Delaware, fewer hospitalizations than expected due to coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press

April 14, 2020, 11:14 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s chief justice has extended a ban on public access to all state court facilities for another 30 days.

Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. on Tuesday extended the judicial emergency he declared on March 14 because of the coronavirus epidemic until May 14.

The move comes after Gov. John Carney last week extended a state-of-emergency declaration he had issued March 12.

As of Tuesday, state officials had reported more than 1,740 cases of the coronavirus and 41 deaths.

More than 200 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday. That’s less than half the number officials predicted last week.

