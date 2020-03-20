Wizards, Capitals canceled games to be broadcast using video game simulations

Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington will present one-hour video game simulations of previously scheduled Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games to help fans get a taste of how their favorite local teams would have done in matchups canceled due to the virus outbreak.

Missing sports during the coronavirus pandemic?

Through Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20 and EA Sports’ NHL 20, artificial intelligence gameplay will be presented starting this weekend in alignment with the teams’ remaining schedules of postponed regular-season games, including the same opponents and dates.

The matchups will be televised on NBCSW, and available on its 24/7 authenticated streaming platforms as well as streamed direct-to-consumer on Monumental Sports Network on its website or via any of its available apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Xbox.

The Wizards simulations will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. with Wizards vs. Milwaukee. The experience will include the same video and audio components of NBA 2K20 gameplay, along with contributions from NBCSW’s Wizards experts surrounding the coverage.

“We know that fans are as disappointed as we are not to be able to watch our favorite teams on a nightly basis,” said Zach Leonsis, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Monumental Sports & Entertainment and General Manager of Monumental Sports Network in a news release. “We hope that when people tune in and watch these simulated games, they will be able to enjoy some friendly competitive play from the comforts of their own home.”

The Capitals schedule of game simulations will begin on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m., with a matchup of the last two Stanley Cup Champions, the Capitals vs. St. Louis. Several elements of the NHL 20 user experience will be included, but the presentations will feature commentary from NBCSW’s Capitals announcers.

“We hope this content gives fans a welcome outlet for their passion and interest in the Capitals and Wizards,” said NBCSW Senior Vice President & General Manager Damon Phillips in a news release. “If the video game version of Bradley Beal and Alex Ovechkin live up to their real-life counterparts, fans should be in for a fun experience.”

