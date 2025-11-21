Maryland pediatrician offers tips to help newborns sleep safely as online misinformation spikes

Most new parents, at one time or another, seek information about how to help their newborn sleep through the night. What they see on social media could put their baby at risk.

At one time or another, most new parents seek information about how to help their newborn sleep through the night.

“Many of the questions are, ‘How do I get my baby to sleep,'” said Dr. Christina Brown, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente based in White Marsh, Maryland. “It’s a vulnerable time, right. You’re exhausted, you have this new baby, and you just need sleep.”

But, the answer isn’t to look for advice on Instagram or TikTok, Brown said.

A recent study from Consumer Reports shows an increase in social media posts from “sleep influencers” has coincided with a rise in sleep-related infant deaths.

“In 2022, approximately 3,700 babies died in their sleep,” according to Consumer Reports. “To put that into perspective, that’s 10 babies under 1 year old in America dying every day.”

Brown said many of the cribs pictured on social media go against all the principles of safe sleep.

“All these pictures that we see on social media with toys, the stuffed animals, the thick blankets and bumpers — no, no, no, no, no. Those are a nightmare,” Brown said. “There are many celebrities and influencers out there showing pictures and videos of their beautiful nurseries that are death traps, really.”

While a newborn nestled in a cushioned lounger, with blankets and stuffed animals nearby may look cozy, it raises the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

A crib should consist of a firm mattress and a fitted sheet. If you think your baby needs more warmth, instead of a blanket, use a sleep sack.

When it comes to positioning a newborn to sleep safely, “It’s time to go back to basics: Alone, on your back, in a crib — the ABCs of sleep,” Brown said. “They really should be alone, either in a crib or a bassinet, not in a co-sleeper, not in bed with the parent.”

In 2025, new federal safety standards took effect, imposing new safety standards for infant support cushions, including baby loungers, to reduce the risk of suffocation, entrapment, and falls.

“Many of these influencers are getting kickbacks from companies for promoting certain sleep devices, such as a lounger,” Brown said. “This is really marketing, but parents are using social media as education.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.