Reynolds Consumer Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported net income of $79 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $931 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.64 per share.

