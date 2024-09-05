Want to lower utility bills? Try an energy audit

As the seasons change and temperatures cool down, homeowners are encouraged to try an "energy audit” to help reduce the cost of utility bills.

Homeowners can do it themselves or they can call a professional for a more comprehensive assessment.

It involves looking closely at a household’s energy use and identifying areas where efficiency can be improved.

“Many utilities around the country offer free at-home energy audits that help you look at leaks around your windows, your insulation and other things you can utilize that could help save your energy costs,” said David Holt, president of the Consumer Energy Alliance, a national trade association that focuses on energy policy.

Both Pepco and Dominion Energy offer energy audits for their customers, for example.

“These are things you can do at home that really would make a meaningful difference in electric bills, and hopefully put a little bit more money back in our pockets,” Holt said.

Usually, the first step in an energy audit involves evaluating the insulation and sealing of a home.

Poor insulation allows heat to escape in the winter and enter in the summer, forcing heating and cooling systems to work harder than they need to.

Homeowners can make improvements by simply sealing gaps around windows and doors.

“The potential energy savings from reducing drafts in a home may range from 10% to 20% per year, and the home is generally much more comfortable afterward,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

An energy audit can reveal if heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are operating efficiently.

Recommendations may include simple maintenance, like cleaning or replacing filters, or more substantial upgrades such as installing a new, energy-efficient unit.

The audit also includes an evaluation of lighting, appliances and other electronic devices.

“You know the old thing that you hear from your grandparents and your parents about turning off lights when you leave the room,” Holt explained. “Unplugging devices that you’re not utilizing — the computers that help run those little devices are always running, so unplugging your devices like that can help.”

