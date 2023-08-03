Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $52.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $650 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.3 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

