USPS to raise some postage prices, decrease flat-rate package costs

Here we go again — another hike in the price of postage and other mailing costs. But if you need to mail small packages, you might catch a break.

Here we go again — another hike in the price of postage and other mailing costs. But if you need to mail small packages, there might be a break.

It was just last July that we saw a hike in the price of the “Forever” stamp — a first-class stamp that covers the cost to mail a 1-ounce letter. On Sunday, Jan. 22, the price will go up another three cents, to 63 cents.

Even a postcard isn’t much of a bargain anymore — with the new price of a postcard stamp set to rise from 44 to 48 cents.

The United States Postal Service says shipping services will be increasing prices approximately 5.5% for Priority Mail service, and 6.6% for Priority Mail Express service. Shipping services’ price adjustments will vary by product.

USPS also said First-Class Mail prices are rising approximately 4.2% to offset the rise in inflation. It says price adjustments provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan.

So here’s your heads up to stock up on Forever stamps at its current price through the rest of this week.

The good news is that those Forever stamps live up to their name. They will forever be accepted on that bill or birthday card envelope. If you already own some, you won’t have to add any extra postage to match current or future rates.

USPS is giving customers a bit of a break on those boxes that you can buy at the post office (to stuff in as much as you want for one price). It says some Priority flat-rate retail product prices will be reduced, compared with the temporary rate adjustment currently in place.

For instance, a small flat-rate box now costing $10.40 will be reduced to $10.20.

The new cost of a regular flat-rate envelope will be $9.65, down from $9.90.

There is no price increase for Parcel Select Ground at this time.