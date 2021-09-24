Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Vail Resorts, Progress Software rise; Nike, Nvidia fall

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 4:17 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike Inc., down $9.99 to $149.59.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors that supply chain problems will hurt revenue.

Meredith Corp., up $11.41 to $56.30.

IAC/InteractiveCorp. is reportedly in talks to buy the owner of People and Better Homes & Gardens magazines.

Progress Software Corp., up $6.89 to $53.10.

The business software maker’s fiscal third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., up 56 cents to $73.61.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of a potential prostate cancer treatment.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $24.14 to $351.85.

The ski resort operator’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $14.97 to $467.75.

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.86 to $163.04.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Nvidia Corp., down $4.01 to $220.81.

China declared all transactions involving cryptocurrencies illegal, weighing on makers of processors needed in crypto-mining.

