CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | California virus deaths rocket higher | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Consumer News » Richmond solicits casino plans…

Richmond solicits casino plans ahead of 2021 referendum

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials in Richmond, Virginia, are asking organizations that hope to operate a casino in the city to submit their development plans.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that city officials are hoping to figure out which project would best serve the city. At least three organizations have so far expressed interest.

A local referendum on whether to permit casino gambling in Richmond will be held next year. Supporters say it’s an opportunity to create jobs and new tax revenue. But some civic leaders and residents worry it could lead to gentrification, traffic congestion and crime.

City officials said they want proposals that can create economic and development opportunities while mitigating any potential adverse impacts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

Payroll providers offer slightly different plans for collecting 2020 deferred taxes

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up