Richmond solicits casino plans ahead of 2021 referendum

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials in Richmond, Virginia, are asking organizations that hope to operate a casino in the city to submit their development plans.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that city officials are hoping to figure out which project would best serve the city. At least three organizations have so far expressed interest.

A local referendum on whether to permit casino gambling in Richmond will be held next year. Supporters say it’s an opportunity to create jobs and new tax revenue. But some civic leaders and residents worry it could lead to gentrification, traffic congestion and crime.

City officials said they want proposals that can create economic and development opportunities while mitigating any potential adverse impacts.

