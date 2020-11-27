CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » Consumer News » Sport company, owner plead…

Sport company, owner plead guilty to illegal distribution

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 8:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Attorney in Virginia says a North Carolina man and his sport supplement company have pleaded guilty to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud a federal agency as well as consumers.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a news release that 47-year-old Brian Michael Parks of Apex, North Carolina, and MedFitRX Inc., now known as MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., in Cary, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Virginia.

Parks admitted that from approximately June 2017 to September 2019, he and his company unlawfully distributed a number of substances that were not only not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but came with health warnings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

How the Federal Student Aid program has adjusted to the pandemic

What contractors can expect in 2021

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up