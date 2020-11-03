2020 Election Day freebies and specials

Election Day is here, and plenty of businesses and restaurants are offering up freebies and specials for those doing their civic duty.
Krispy Kreme: The popular donut chain is giving away a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker to anyone who goes into a participating location on Election Day.
CAVA and Zoës Kitchen: Poll workers can get a free meal when they present their official badges. Lasts until stores close on Tuesday.
Boston Market: Voters can snag a free slider from Boston Market between 9 a.m. and close on Tuesday.
Heurich House Museum: The D.C.-based museum is offering $5 off on a case of their Senate Beer. Go to their website and use the code “VOTE” to snag the deal.
Lost Rhino Brewing Co.: This Ashburn, Virginia, brewery is offering 10% off on all “shareable” items from their food menu for guests who come in with an “I Voted” sticker.