Scam reports reach new record high, according to FTC

The Federal Trade Commission is sending a warning to consumers as reports of scams to the FTC's Consumer Sentinel Network reach a new record high.

Reports of scammers posing as government employees to collect money from consumers have resulted in 176,259 reports so far this year, the highest levels on record this spring, according to the FTC’s Data Spotlight.

Since 2014, there have been a total of 1.3 million reports, more than any type of other fraud. In May alone, there were nearly 47,000 complaints. Since January of 2018, consumers have reported an average loss of $960.

These calls include scammers posing as employees from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and other government agencies.

The FTC is reminding consumers that anyone who calls and demands payment, including in the form of a gift card, is a scammer.

Calls saying that if a consumer does not pay back taxes owed will be arrested or that their social security number will be suspended, are also fraudulent.

Concerns, questions, or consumer complaints can be filed by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

