What products to buy in February

February is a fantastic month for shoppers looking for deals. With holidays such as Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day, retailers will be cutting prices on tons of products, ranging from jewelry to televisions. However, it’s better to hold off on buying some items as prices will be higher this month, and your best bet to save is to wait to buy.

Read on for the best items to buy in February and which items to avoid.

What to Buy in February

Televisions. Following the Super Bowl, shoppers can find TV deals rivaling those of Black Friday. Find deals from Best Buy and directly from TV brands such as Samsung, LG and Panasonic. To find further savings, consumers should look into buying an older TV model as manufacturers have released the newest editions following the Consumer Electronics Show that was held in January in Las Vegas.

Mattresses. Presidents Day falls on Feb. 18 this year and with it comes a three-day weekend for many workers across the country. However, that’s not all the holidays brings. As with other three-day holiday weekends such as Memorial Day and Labor Day, mattress sales abound. Shop sales from Macy’s, Overstock and Houzz this Presidents Day if you’re looking for the deal of your dreams.

Valentine’s day gifts. Jewelry, chocolates and stuffed animals are classic Valentine’s Day gifts. Because of this, shoppers will continue to see savings on these items. Your best bet on getting something special at a great price is to look for items that aren’t unique to the holiday. Opt for a classic pearl pendant over a heart-shaped necklace, and you may be able to land something that will truly dazzle and give your wallet a break.

Pro tip: Celebrate after Valentine’s Day when restaurants are less crowded, you’re not stuck to a fixed menu and retailers drop prices on Valentine’s Day-themed products.

Winter apparel. Retailers will be slashing prices on winter apparel in order to make room for warm-weather goods. From now through the end of the month of February, shoppers can score as much as 90 percent off winter weather gear such as gloves, jackets, sweaters and more. Sales will be deeper in areas that are already starting to get warm. If you’re somewhere in the Northeast, or still experiencing snow, the best bet is to hit online stores to find the best deals and have them delivered to your doorstep in lieu of visiting local brick-and-mortar retailers.

What Not to Buy in February

Winter sporting equipment. Ski season is still in full swing and can continue at some resorts through April. As a result, many people will be hitting the slopes in February and during spring break. If consumers are looking to snag the best deals on this year’s winter sporting equipment, it’s best to wait until mid to late March or April as the season comes to an official close. You’ll be able to find huge savings on winter sporting gear such as skis, snowboards, sleds and more.

Luggage. Summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year. Students of all ages are on break and choose to travel with friends and family. As such, luggage sales won’t start until the travel season moves closer, and retailers aim to target travelers with lucrative deals and offers. However, it’s important not to pick luggage based solely on price, make sure to double-check zipper stability, wheel strength and the overall construction of the bag.

Tablets and phones. The new Apple iPad is expected to be released this spring. Typically these products have been released in March, with last year’s released on March 27. If you’ve been eyeing a new tablet, wait until the next generation is released, and you can find savings of about 20 percent on previous models. Similarly, MWC, formerly known as Mobile World Congress, takes place at the end of the month. Manufacturers are likely to reveal their new Android phone models for the year, and shoppers will start to see prices drop on older generation phones.

Spring clothing. Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, but savings on spring clothing won’t come as quickly. Spring clothing is just hitting the shelves in some parts of the U.S. and will be at the highest prices you’ll see this season. Your best bet to score spring savings is to wait until Easter sales start to blossom and you can find spring clothing as much as 60 percent off. If you find a clothing piece you simply can’t live without, keep an eye on it. Prices will start to drop toward the end of the month, and shoppers can be sure to snag a few dollars off on that must-have item.

What Products to Buy in February originally appeared on usnews.com