Best spring sales for 2019

Getting the biggest savings on your favorite products is about timing the sales on those items correctly. There’s a perfect time to buy every product if you’re looking for a discount. You’ll find the best deals on items as the season for using them ends, around holidays or at a season kickoff. Spring is host to many great deals this year.

If you’re looking for discounts on a range of items, here are the best spring sales to shop:

— Spring “Black Friday”

— Easter sales

— Mother’s Day sales

— Memorial Day sales

Read on for more information on each shopping holiday and the best products to buy.

Spring ‘Black Friday’

Estimated Sale Dates: Mid March through Mid April

Every season seems to have its own “Black Friday” sale at this point. Take this to mean that there is a huge blowout on a major section of retail items. The traditional Black Friday, which takes place after Thanksgiving, is known for its savings on gift items and electronics. Summer Black Friday is essentially a copy of the winter event, led by Amazon Prime Day. Fall is known for a summer blowout, but the Spring Black Friday shopping event is something entirely different.

This year Spring Black Friday will be offering the biggest sales on home and garden items from major retailers such as Lowe’s and Home Depot. It is the time to stock up early on any items you will need while spending time outdoors this spring and summer. Think about purchasing grills, decking materials to fix any winter mishaps, fencing and spring plants to brighten up your outdoor areas. If you’re in need of new patio furniture, this will be one of the last chances to score real savings before the season gets in full swing. However, if you can wait for new furniture until the end of summer, you’ll find steeper savings.

Best items to buy:

— Grills

— Outdoor furniture

— Plants

— Deck and fencing material

Easter Sales

Estimated Sale Dates: April 15, 2019 through April 22, 2019

Whether or not your family celebrates Easter, you’ll want to hop on these sales. The biggest discounts will be on Easter basket items and spring clothing. Last year, stores posted discounts on spring dresses and clothing reaching 60 percent off at stores such as Carter’s, Kohl’s and Macy’s. If you’re looking for baskets and basket stuffers, the best savings will be found at Hobby Lobby, JoAnn Fabrics and World Market. These stores will also be offering huge savings on Easter decor for festive table settings.

Best items to buy:

— Spring clothing

— Easter items

— Home decor

— Spring toys

Mother’s Day Sales

Estimated Sale Dates: May 6, 2019 through May 12, 2019

Mother’s Day is a holiday that was created to celebrate the mother or mother figure in your life. Whether you’re buying a gift, an experience or taking her out to dinner, there are savings to be had. Retailers know this is a big time for shoppers. Chocolates and flower products were discounted up to 25 percent last year. For these items, which are often delivered, be sure to shop early to avoid high last-minute delivery and shipping costs. If you choose to go the route of buying something more personal like a photo gift, shop at retailers such as Walgreens, Things Remembered and Personal Creations for savings up to 50 percent off prints, canvases and more. While you may be able to score half off an item, you’re more likely to save around 20 to 25 percent.

Best items to buy:

— Flowers

— Boxed gift sets

— Photo gifts

Memorial Day Sales

Estimated Sale Dates: May 22, 2019 through May 28, 2019

Three-day weekends like Memorial Day and Presidents Day weekend are known for having significant sales on mattresses and appliances. Consumers can find savings of up to 65 percent off mattress sets from big-box stores such as Sears and Macy’s and online at Mattress.com. This year, expect to see savings on new boxed mattress brands Casper, Purple and Nectar. Since these items can be found direct from wholesalers and are typically less expensive than traditional mattresses, expect savings up to 20 percent. But shoppers should keep a watchful eye as sales will likely have short windows for the biggest savings. Additionally, look for discounts up to 40 percent off home appliances at Home Depot, Sears and Lowe’s.

Best items to buy:

— Appliances

— Sporting goods

— Mattresses

— Summer clothing

Spring may not be the time of year that comes to mind when you think of huge savings, but there are big savings to be had on important items. Shoppers should be smart about looking for sales and keep in mind the specific sale dates as some move quickly. Never take a deal at face value. Always be sure to check out consumer reviews and cross-check the sale price against competitors’ prices to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

