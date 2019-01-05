5 products and services that are a waste of money

Gym memberships and exercise equipment

According to a 2017 report from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, 60.9 million Americans belong to a health club. The numbers have been going up every year, despite the fact that many of us are joining gyms but not using them.

Monthly membership costs can be all over the map, ranging from $10 to $300 a month at some of the most expensive gyms. But even at $10 a month, if you aren’t using your membership, that’s $120 a year you’re throwing away. Plus, there are often extra fees, like annual membership fees or sign-up fees, that can run anywhere from $30 to $100 or more.

Nataliya Grygoryeva, co-owner of Araliya Valuation Consulting, a business evaluation practice in Tampa, Florida, has smart advice for anyone tempted by an advertisement to join a gym or buy expensive exercise equipment: “Don’t spend money on things that you think you will be motivated to do if you are not already engaged in those activities.”

She’s isn’t saying you shouldn’t become an exercise buff — just that if you aren’t one, consider whether buying a product (like gym equipment) or service (a gym membership) is going to change a lifetime of habits.

If you’re tempted to change your fitness routine and lifestyle based on advertising, Grygoryeva suggests trying a cheaper version of exercise first. For instance, if you want to join a gym, you might try getting into the habit of walking around your neighborhood and see if you enjoy that. Or if you want to buy some wildly expensive exercise equipment, in that case, Grygoryeva suggests considering a membership: “Enroll in your local gym at the lowest possible cost,” she says, “and see if you develop a habit of going to the gym on a regular basis before purchasing a fancy indoor bike or treadmill based on the commercials you have seen on TV.”

(Getty Images/Robert Daly)