Black Friday bargains, bonding bring shoppers to area stores

Sales of up to 70 percent in the Coach store greeted Black Friday shoppers at Clarksburg Premium Outlets. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

The deep discounts weren't all that motivated shoppers to flock to Clarksburg Premium Outlets Friday. Besides the bargains, some said the early-morning trek to the mall gave them time to bond.

CLARKSBURG, Md. — The numbers printed on a Black Friday placard over Coach handbags weren’t all that motivated shoppers to flock to Clarksburg Premium Outlets early Friday morning.

“70 percent [off] — that’s a good deal,” said one mother, as she browsed through leather purses with her teenage daughter, wearing a Towson University sweatshirt.

But besides the bargains, the two were enjoying the bonding time.

“I’m in college, so I’m not really home that much,” said the teen, although she insisted the togetherness wasn’t spurred by the fact her mother was wielding her credit card.

While some shoppers who braved cold temperatures were in search of deep discounts on specific items, two sisters at Old Navy weren’t.

“We’re not really here for anything in particular, we’re just here to look for the sales and enjoy the time together,” said one woman. “It’s just the atmosphere, the fact you actually get to be with people and experience it all together.”

Standing in a line outside the Ugg store, a father, mother and grade school-aged daughter waited their turn to go inside and buy the furry, clunky, popular boots.

Why not buy them online?

“I wanted to come out,” said the girl.” They’re comfy to me.”

Her mother echoed the sentiment: “It comes once a year, and we love to have a little different experience in shopping.”

The father was asked if he was aware of the “Up to 40 percent off” sign in the window.

“It doesn’t really matter,” he smiled. “Daddy’s gonna get stuck with the bill, no matter what.”

