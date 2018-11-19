Best deals and sites to shop this Cyber Monday

After the Black Friday crowds die down, buyers can take to the internet on Cyber Monday for even more holiday shopping. From storewide sales to discounts on electronics and travel, here are the best deals and places to shop this Cyber Monday.

WASHINGTON — Black Friday isn’t the only day for deals. The Monday after Thanksgiving, known as Cyber Monday, offers online bargains without the hectic crowds.

Here’s what to know as you navigate the virtual sales.

What to buy

Unlike Black Friday, which is useful for larger purchases like furniture and appliances, Cyber Monday is good for storewide sales, discounted electronics and even deals on experiences, writes Kristen McGrath, savings and deal expert for BlackFriday.com.

Gaming consoles are shaping up to be an especially discounted item. U.S. News reported that there are some compelling deals on the latest consoles, which are about a year old, since gaming companies have yet to release new ones this year.

If smaller electronics are more your speed, Amazon will be discounting some of its smart home devices. Echos, smart TVs, smart doorbells and smart security cameras could be on sale, U.S. News also predicts.

Where to buy

Buyers should also look out for travel deals and Groupon discounts. Travelers can save as much as 55 percent on hotels, tours, and vacation packages, among other travel amenities, Laura Begley Bloom, senior contributor for Forbes wrote.

Amazon

Amazon has already started its Thanksgiving deals.

On Cyber Monday, though, buyers can save $25.99 on the 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Echo Dot Kids Edition will be $20 off, coming to $49.99.

Costumers can save $40 on the Echo Spot, or $100 total with the purchase of two Echo spot devices at $159.98.

For those in the market for a new TV, Amazon is taking $60 off the Insignia 39” Fire TV Edition. The Toshiba 50” Fire TV Edition is also $100 off.

Best Buy

Gordon Kelly, senior contributor for Forbes, predicts that this year’s Cyber Monday deals will be similar to last year’s discounts.

And, like last year, Best Buy will offer free standard shipping on all orders.

Customers could save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+.

Kelly predicts the Fitbit Charge Activity Tracker will also be $30 off, bringing the total down to $119.95.

As far as gaming consoles go, the Microsoft Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle could be $70 off, totaling $429.99. It also comes with a free controller.

Target

Kelly also analyzed Target’s previous Cyber Monday deals and predicted the retailer will offer 15 percent off sitewide.

Those with a Target REDcard could also save an additional five percent, according to Kelly.

The retailer could possibly take $100 off a PlayStation VR Bundle. The Apple Watch Series 3 is projected to be $80 off, coming to $299.99.

Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer at Dealnews.com, reports that Target could even extend its sales later in the week. Previously, the store knocked 40 percent off bedding and bath items the day after Cyber Monday. And later in the week, Target dropped winter clothing and accessories by 30 to 40 percent.

Airlines

Got the travel bug? Many airlines are also rolling out discounts.

There’s even a time of day when those deals are best, according to Skyscanner.com, a travel fare search engine and website.

Skyscanner.com analyzed data from last year and estimated that the cheapest time to buy tickets will be at 2 p.m. on Cyber Monday. The most expensive flights were sold at 9 a.m. in 2017.

The website will update as airlines announce their deals, but last year’s discounts could be a good indication of what’s to come.

American Airlines’ 2017 sale included $100 off its domestic bundled vacation packages, as well as $150 off its international vacation packages.

United Airlines offered massive savings last year, including 68 percent off select resorts and $600 in resort credits. Costumers could also save up $250 on domestic flights last year. For Hawaiian and international vacations, the airline offered $400 off and bonus award miles.

Southwest Airlines offered savings up to $250 on flight and hotel packages last year. Costumers were also able to save $125 on U.S. destinations and $250 on international destinations.

