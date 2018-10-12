Need a ride to the polls? Uber says it will give free rides

Ride-hailing giant Uber wants to help people register to vote and provide rides to the polls on Nov. 6 — for free. The company joins Lyft, which announced a plan to get voters to the polls on Election Day back in August.

WASHINGTON — Ride-hailing giant Uber wants to help people register to vote and provide rides to the polls on Nov. 6 — for free.

The company announced last week that customers can find their polling place and book a ride to it through the Uber app, as long as they have the latest version.

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide the free rides.

To help with voter registration, Uber is partnering with When We All Vote, and the company has shared resources with riders through its app.

In August, Lyft announced a plan to get voters to the polls on Nov. 6, including 50-percent off promo codes and free rides. The company has partnered with a number of nonprofits, including Vote.org and Voto Latino. Lyft is also promoting voter registration.

