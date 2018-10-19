How major US stock indexes fared Friday

202
By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 4:50 pm 10/19/2018 04:50pm
U.S. stocks gave up an early rally Friday and struggled to another mixed finish as investors continued sell former favorites like retailers. Household goods makers rose again as a week of choppy trading concluded.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,767.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 64.89 points, or 0.3 percent, at 25,444.34.

The Nasdaq composite shed 36.11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,449.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks skidded 18.71 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,542.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 0.65 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow gained 104.35 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 47.87 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 dipped 4.64 points, or 0.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 94.17 points, or 3.5 percent.

The Dow is up 725.12 points, or 2.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 545.64 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.53 points, or 0.4 percent.

