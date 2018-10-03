Don’t be cheap when buying these 5 products

Eye protection. If you work in any sort of factory or workshop environment, do not go cheap on eye protection. Cheap safety glasses can easily shatter with a sharp or blunt impact, which can introduce more harm to your eyes than wearing no eye cover at all.

Do not buy safety glasses that are not compliant with ANSI Z87.1 standards. This is the international standard for safety glasses, and glasses that do not meet that benchmark are generally not made well and have a much higher risk of cracking or shattering if struck. Simply check whether or not your safety glasses are compliant on the packaging. If you’re not sure, it’s worth it to replace your current safety eyewear with compliant ones.

(Getty Images)