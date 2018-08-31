Best Labor Day sales for 2018

These are the top sales to shop for Labor Day 2018. Note that some of them have already begun, so you can start shopping early.

While you’re enjoying the long Labor Day weekend, make some time for shopping. In addition to the appliance and mattress deals you’ll find during other three-day weekends, such as Presidents Day and Memorial Day, Labor Day weekend offers especially good deals on clothing and outdoor and patio furniture.

These are the top sales to shop for Labor Day 2018. Note that some of them have already begun, so you can start shopping early.

Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods store is running some deals on Amazon smart tech through Labor Day weekend. These include the Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera for $99.99 ($20 off) and the Echo Dot for $39.99 ($10 off).

Best Buy. Select appliances are up to 40 percent off through Sept. 12. The sale includes refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, ice makers, ovens and washer-dryer combos from major brands such as LG, Whirlpool, GE, Samsung and more.

Big Lots. Through Labor Day weekend, outdoor and patio furniture will be 25 percent off. Plus, shop the buy-one-get-one portion of the sale to get 50 percent off throw pillows, curtains, dinnerware, storage and small electronics when you buy an item of equal or greater value that’s also part of the sale.

Bloomingdale’s. Through Sept. 11, get this special offer from Clinique: Make any $29 Clinique purchase and get a seven-piece gift bag that contains miniature sizes of Clinique’s best sellers.The gift bag is a $75 value

Carter’s. Shopping for kids clothes? The Labor Day weekend sale offers 50 percent off store-wide and site-wide. Plus, use code LABORDAY on your online order to get an extra 25 percent off orders of $40 or more.

Eight Sleep. Eight Sleep’s smart mattresses have embedded technology that lets you track your sleep, adjust temperature and integrate your mattress with your home’s smart lights. Through Labor Day, get $50 off when you spend $500 (use promo code 50LABORDAY), $125 off when you spend $1,000 (use promo code 125LABORDAY) and $250 off when you spend $1,500 (use promo code 250LABORDAY).

Home Depot. Through Sept. 9, get 40 percent off select appliances. The sale includes washer-dryer sets, kitchen sets (including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) and smaller appliances, such as vacuum cleaners.

Lowe’s. Lowe’s is offering several deals for Labor Day. Through Sept. 12, get up to 40 percent off select appliances. Plus, get up to 75 percent off clearance patio furniture, 25 percent off Gladiator brand garage organization items and 10 percent off composite deck boards.

Overstock. The Labor Day Blowout sale runs through the long weekend and offers up to 70 percent off, plus free shipping on a variety of items, from fashion to jewelry to furniture and pet supplies.

REI. This outdoor recreation store doesn’t hold many sales. So if you have any camping or outdoor items on your shopping list, take advantage of its Labor Day sale through Sept. 3. REI is offering up to 40 percent off outdoor clothing, backpacks, kayaks and more.

Sears. The Sears Labor Day sale runs until Sept. 8 and features several specials, including $50 off Kenmore washer-dryer pairs and $100 off Kenmore Elite pairs. The “Elite” line has more features, such as the ability to steam-treat stains. Sears is also running some Labor Day sales on mattresses. Get 50 percent to 60 percent off Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest and Tempur-Pedic mattresses.

Target. Target’s Labor Day sale runs through Sept. 3 and features up to 30 percent off patio items, rugs, bedding and furniture. Plus, get 15 percent off Casper mattresses.

Wayfair. Wayfair’s Labor Day clearance sale, which is already live and runs through Labor Day weekend, offers up to 75 percent off area rugs and bedding, up to 65 percent off outdoor furniture and up to 80 percent off select last-chance closeout items

White House Black Market. Need to spruce up your professional wardrobe? The White House Black Market sale runs through Sept. 3 and features 25 percent off full-priced items and 40 percent off sale styles.

World Market. Use promo code FURN30 through Sept. 3 to get 30 percent off full-priced furniture.

