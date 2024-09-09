Congress returns — and so does political drama over avoiding a government shutdown

Congress comes back on Monday after a six-week summer break that included a transformed presidential race and tightening polls in battleground states where many lawmakers are seeking reelection.

But, while there is an election and more campaigning ahead, lawmakers have a more pressing matter in front of them: avoiding a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson intends to bring up for a vote a short-term spending bill that would keep the federal government running through March of 2025.

The stopgap bill would also include a measure requiring proof of citizenship for people to vote in federal elections.

The SAVE Act is backed by conservatives and former President Donald Trump, who argue that some states and localities have opened the way to potential voter fraud by allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Democrats counter that there is no need for the legislation, since federal law already makes it a felony for a non-citizen to vote in a federal election.

The chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., usually opposes short-term spending plans, but said on the social media platform “X” that he is on board with Johnson’s plan.

“Let Border Czar Harris and the Democrats explain to the American people why they do not want fair and secure elections,” he said.

Good will not be in Congress next year, since he lost a close race in the Virginia GOP primary to John McGuire and a recount did not change the outcome.

GOP supporters of Johnson’s plan to extend the continuing resolution into next March like the idea because if Trump wins the election, he and Republicans could put their own stamp on the latest federal spending plan.

But passage of Johnson’s legislation is far from guaranteed. Some Republicans in swing districts worry about having a shutdown showdown only weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

A continuing resolution has to be approved before the Oct. 1 deadline and Senate Democrats have made it clear they won’t pass legislation that includes the Save Act.

Could military veterans’ benefits be in jeopardy?

Congress has even less time to deal with a massive budget shortfall involving the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Department officials have said if the shortfall isn’t taken care of by Sept. 20, veterans benefits could be disrupted in October.

The agency needs nearly $3 billion for fiscal 2024 operations and an additional $12 billion for next year, due to an increase in benefit payouts.

Congressional Republicans have criticized the VA for putting benefits at risk, arguing that poor planning and mismanagement have left the agency in its current situation.

The matter is likely to be addressed on Tuesday, at a House Veterans Affairs Committee hearing that will deal with issues involving VA management.

The House returns into session, after only passing five of 12 appropriations bills for the current fiscal year. The Senate hasn’t passed any.

House Republican leaders earlier in the year had pledged to get all the appropriations bills passed before the summer recess, but that didn’t happen.

If lawmakers can’t agree on Johnson’s continuing resolution, some type of compromise will be needed to avoid a shutdown.

It’s possible that could be a measure with a shorter timeline, which would extend a few months, during the lame duck session.

What happens later this year will be dependent on how the presidential election plays out, along with the battle for power in the House and Senate.

Republicans only need to pick up two seats to retake control of the Senate.

Control of the House could be determined by what happens in roughly 20 races in states across the country.

Republicans are hoping to build on their narrow majority, while Democrats hope the presidential candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris will sustain party energy and help them regain control of the lower chamber.

