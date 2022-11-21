Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » Congress News » Va. Sen. Mark Warner…

Va. Sen. Mark Warner warns parents about TikTok

Mitchell Miller | mmiller1@wtop.com

November 21, 2022, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, is warning parents about the dangers of TikTok, and lawmakers are urging parents to reconsider allowing the popular video-sharing app on their kids’ phones, due to its connection to China.

Senators are stepping up their public scrutiny of TikTok as the Biden administration considers allowing the app to continue to be used in the U.S., under a unique agreement.

Warner, a Democrat and the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has had concerns about TikTok for a long time and he cited them during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

“All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing,” Warner said.

Warner said he doesn’t often agree with former President Donald Trump, but said he believes he was right to push for the app to be banned in the United States. President Joe Biden revoked a Trump executive order earlier this year.

Warner said, “If you’re a parent, and you’ve got a kid on TikTok, I would be very, very concerned.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, also urged people to take a closer look at what they and their kids may be scrolling through on their phones.

“It’s not just the content you upload to TikTok, but all the data on your phone — other apps, all your personal information, even facial imagery, even where your eyes are looking on your phone,” he said on Fox.

Cotton called TikTok “one of the most massive surveillance programs ever, especially on America’s young people.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, is introducing legislation that would ban TikTok from being used in the U.S.

Warner and Rubio earlier this year sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission requesting that the FTC formally investigate TikTok and its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance.

Their letter followed reports that the social media platform has allowed China to access U.S. users’ private data, despite claims that the data was protected.

The Biden administration is reviewing a proposal that would allow TikTok to keep being used in the U.S. under ByteDance, routed in the U.S. through servers maintained by Oracle.

TikTok has denied that information from American users is shared with the Chinese government, but lawmakers are skeptical.

“TikTok is an enormous threat,” Warner said, noting it’s a “massive collector of information,” which can come from the many young people who use it. “They can visualize even down to your keystrokes.”

Cotton said people should delete the app from their phones, and even consider getting new phones, if they’ve been using TikTok.

Mitchell Miller

Mitchell Miller has worked at WTOP since 1996, as a producer, editor, reporter and Senior News Director. After working "behind the scenes," coordinating coverage and reporter coverage for years, Mitchell moved back to his first love -- reporting. He is now WTOP's Capitol Hill reporter.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up