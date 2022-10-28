MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attacked at home

CNN

October 28, 2022, 8:43 AM

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, the Democratic speaker’s office said in a statement. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said the assailant is in custody and a motive is being investigated. The speaker was in Washington at the time of the attack, a spokesperson said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

