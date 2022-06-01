RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 9:41 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

The next hearing is to take place on Thursday.

Congress News | Government News

