New statue unveiled at Capitol; called ‘milestone’ in DC statehood fight

Mitchell Miller | mmiller1@wtop.com

February 28, 2022, 6:00 PM

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., points to new statue of Pierre L'Enfant, during a ceremony unveiling the statue, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. With her are Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., left, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, and artist Gordon Kray, far right, who sculpted the statue. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and artist Gordon Kray, right, during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Pierre L'Enfant, seen behind, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, that was gifted by the District of Columbia, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
AP/Mariam Zuhaib
From left to right, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton; Mayor Muriel Bowser, sculptor Gordon Kray and House Majority Whip James Clyburn

WTOP/Mitchell Miller
A statue of Pierre L’Enfant, who led the design layout of Washington, D.C., was unveiled Monday at the U.S. Capitol and cited by D.C. leaders as another important step in the District’s efforts to become the nation’s newest state.

The nation’s 50 states have all donated statues of two historical figures to the Capitol, for its Statuary Hall collection. But until now, the District of Columbia hasn’t had two statues in the iconic building.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, noted that her fight to get two statues accepted in the Capitol began more than two decades ago.

“The unveiling of this statue is a milestone in our ongoing march to make the District of Columbia the 51st state,” Norton said.

The first statue donated by D.C. was of renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass, in 2013.

Supporters of statehood say it’s important that D.C. be treated like other states.

D.C. Mayor Bowser, who was among those who attended the ceremony, said the efforts can’t stop.

“We will keep pushing, inspired by those who have shaped our history,” Bowser said.

