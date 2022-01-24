Beyer running for reelection in Va.’s 8th District

Rep. Don Beyer is running again to represent Virginia's 8th Congressional District. In a statement on Monday, the Democrat said he's motivated by a "powerful sense of urgency."

In a statement on Monday, the Democrat said he’s motivated by “the powerful sense of urgency I feel about continuing my fights to build a strong and equitable economy, to protect our democracy from those who seek to undermine it, and to confront the threat of climate change.”

Beyer, who is currently serving his fourth term in office, will run against Victoria Virasingh in a June 21 primary. If he wins, he’ll face one of two Republicans in November — Monica Carpio or Heerak Christian Kim.

He currently chairs Congress’ Joint Economic Committee, and serves on the House’s Ways and Means Committee, as well as the House Committee on Science Space and Technology.