Hill staffer arrested after bringing gun to House building

A Capitol Hill staffer was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a handgun to the Longworth Building, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

USCP said officers in the Longworth Building spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen around 7:40 a.m.

Four minutes later, Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, a staffer with the House Chief Administrative Office, was found and arrested. He said he forgot the gun was in the bag.

Allsbrooks is bring charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

USCP said it’s looking into what happened before, during and after the four minutes before Allsbrooks’ arrest.

The case remains under investigation.