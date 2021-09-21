Rep. Bob Latta becomes Congress’ second breakthrough COVID case this week

Ohio lawmaker Bob Latta announced Monday night that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second reported breakthrough COVID-19 infection in Congress this week.

Ohio lawmaker Bob Latta announced Monday night that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second reported breakthrough COVID-19 infection in Congress this week. The 65-year-old Republican lawmaker is at least the 13th fully vaccinated member of Congress to test positive for the virus this year.

“Recently, I was notified that someone I was around who was vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus,” Latta tweeted. “Even though I am fully vaccinated, to be cautious, I got tested because of the exposure. Today, I got the test results, and I did test positive for COVID-19.”

Latta said he is not experiencing any symptoms, but is quarantining in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Representative Bob Latta is seen on Capitol Hill.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Earlier Monday, Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, said he had tested positive for the virus. Ryan tweeted that he was only experiencing “mild” symptoms.

“I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” Ryan wrote.

Since the beginning of 2021, at least 11 other lawmakers — including Senators Lindsey Graham, Angus King and John Hickenlooper — have tested positive for the virus after being fully vaccinated.

While being vaccinated significantly lowers the chances of contracting COVID-19, breakthrough infections are still common, according to the CDC. But research has shown that the vaccine significantly lowers a person’s chances of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

Zak Hudak contributed to this report..