CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Congress News » WATCH LIVE: Senate holds…

WATCH LIVE: Senate holds hearing on DC statehood

June 22, 2021, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will hold a hybrid hearing Tuesday on D.C. statehood including remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, and former senator and committee chair Joe Lieberman.

The hearing will discuss statehood legislation that already passed the House earlier this year, posing a rare event that supporters hope will keep the issue in the political limelight.

Watch a livestream of the hearing below.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Congress News | Government News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up