WATCH LIVE: Senate holds hearing on DC statehood

The hearing will discuss statehood legislation that already passed the House earlier this year, posing a rare event that supporters hope will keep the issue in the political limelight.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will hold a hybrid hearing Tuesday on D.C. statehood including remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, and former senator and committee chair Joe Lieberman.

Watch a livestream of the hearing below.