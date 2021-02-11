Congressional recognition introduced for Capitol Police, DC police

The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is humbled by news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will introduce legislation awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal.

The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said the department is humbled by news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will introduce legislation awarding them and D.C. police the Congressional Gold Medal for protecting the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Pelosi said Thursday that she will sponsor the legislation that will also recognize law enforcement personnel for their role in safeguarding the Capitol and members of Congress as they were overrun by supporters of former President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Congress has commissioned gold medals as its highest expression of national appreciation.

“To have our police officers’ bravery acknowledged at a time when they’re experiencing tremendous emotions and exhaustion is a gift. We have too many heroes to count and we are humbled Congress may recognize them in this way,” acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement Thursday.

Pittman said she wanted to acknowledge her department’s partners, especially D.C. police, which “supported USCP officers substantially on Jan. 6.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser thanked Pelosi for the recognition of the District’s police department.

Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi, for recognizing the Metropolitan Police Department for their heroic work on #January6th pic.twitter.com/C6VcC8027S — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) February 11, 2021

The Congressional Gold Medal has been presented to military leaders, authors, athletes and civil rights icons, and at least two-thirds of the House and Senate must co-sponsor Congressional Gold Medal legislation before it is considered in committee, The Associated Press reported.